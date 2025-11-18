Tap water is safe to drink, though it may taste funny, Marietta says

MARIETTA, Ga. — You may have noticed a different taste to your tap water. Officials say it’s still perfectly safe to drink.

Residents of Marietta have noticed a change in the taste and smell of their tap water. The city said in a statement Monday says it’s due to high levels of Methyl-Isoborneol in regional water sources.

The Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority has reported that the Chattahoochee River and Allatoona Lake, which supply water to the area, are experiencing elevated levels of MIB, a naturally occurring compound that affects taste and odor but poses no health risk.

MIB levels typically rise in the fall due to changes in temperature and water levels in reservoirs. This seasonal increase has led to the current taste and odor issues in the water supply.

The Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority has implemented advanced treatment processes to mitigate the effects of MIB, although it is challenging to remove completely during water treatment.

Residents are advised that their drinking water remains safe and is continuously monitored. To improve the taste, they can use a carbon filter, chill the water or add a splash of lemon, the city suggest.

Because the metro area shares water sources, many utilities in the region are experiencing similar issues with MIB.

While the presence of MIB is not a health concern, the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority is actively working to address the taste and odor issues, ensuring that the water remains safe for consumption.

For additional information or questions, you can call 770-794-5230 or visit the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority.

