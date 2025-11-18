63-year-old CVS employee gunned down arriving at work; family puzzled

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A 63-year-old woman is dead after someone shot her just moments after she pulled into work at a CVS pharmacy.

A person of interest has been taken into custody, but no one knows what happened next or why Kimberly Whaley was shot and killed.

Randy Tumlin manages a tire shop near the CVS on Atlanta Highway in Loganville, where Whaley was shot and killed.

“I hate for anybody to get hurt,” Tumlin told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson. “Nobody knew what was going on until the police and everybody started getting here.”

Whaley was a beloved pharmacy technician who often spent her workdays helping customers at the drive-thru window at the CVS.

Friends and family are now left with photos and a question no one appears able to answer: Who would want her dead and why?

“It’s a real calm area. You don’t really get a lot of stuff like that,” witness Javier Valdes said.

Witnesses told Johnson that they heard gunshots around 2 p.m.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene on Friday as first responders surrounded the business, collecting evidence.

Detectives canvassed nearby businesses for surveillance video.

“They come over here and checked our cameras, didn’t help him out a whole bunch,” Tumlin said.

But by 4 p.m., Loganville police had a person of interest in custody with help from Lawrenceville police.

But police have not announced any charges related to the shooting.

For many in the community, they’re left with their own guesses for a motive.

“It just goes back to people crazy, man,” Tumlin said.

While police work to charge someone with the shooting, Whaley’s loved ones hope anyone with more information can come forward to the Loganville police.

