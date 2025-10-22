Fulton County water ‘of highest quality’ but may have ‘taste, odor’ issues

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County officials said they have confirmed that the county’s drinking water continues to meet or exceed all safety standards, despite recent changes in taste and smell reported by residents.

The Department of Public Works attributes these changes to the natural seasonal turnover in the Lake Lanier-Chattahoochee River system, which has led to increased levels of 2-Methylisoborneol and Geosmin in the water.

These compounds, while affecting taste and odor, do not pose any health risks.

“Providing safe and reliable drinking water to our community is our top priority,” David Clark, Director of Public Works, said. “We can confirm the effectiveness of our rigorous testing and treatment processes when it comes to providing a clean and safe water supply.”

The source of Fulton County’s drinking water is the Chattahoochee River, which is processed at the Tom Lowe Atlanta-Fulton County Water Treatment Plant located in Johns Creek.

A similar event, and issues with taste and smell, were discussed by the City of Alpharetta in 2023 during a previous treatment process.

“MIB and Geosmin do not pose any public health risk, but the human senses of taste and smell are extremely sensitive to them and can detect them in the water at concentrations as low as five parts per trillion. They have a taste and odor that people often describe as “earthy” or “musty,” Alpharetta officials said at the time.

This facility uses activated carbon to treat the water and remove compounds like MIB and Geosmin.

Higher-than-usual levels of these compounds this year have caused some customers to notice the taste or odor issues.

The Department of Public Works is actively testing and monitoring the water in the reservoirs and the water leaving the treatment facility.

To address the situation, the department is adjusting activated carbon levels and expects the taste and odor to return to normal soon. In the meantime, residents can use home carbon filters to improve the taste of their water.

Fulton County said it remains committed to maintaining high water quality standards and ensuring the safety of its residents.

The Department of Public Works is still monitoring the situation closely and appreciates the community’s patience and understanding.

