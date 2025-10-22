Dump truck driver identified in hit-and-run that killed woman in Brookhaven crosswalk

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police have identified the driver who hit a young woman and kept going on Tuesday afternoon.

Omar Ali, 54, was driving a dump truck when police say he crashed into a woman walking in a crosswalk at Clairmont Road and Dresden Drive shortly after noon.

The 20-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released, died as a result of the accident.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that Ali kept going after the crash, but the woman’s boyfriend was able to describe the truck.

Police say Ali returned to the scene about 20 minutes later and made what police describe as “somewhat of an admission.”

Ali is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, hit and run and a traffic charge.

