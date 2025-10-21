Woman killed by delivery driver who kept going down busy Brookhaven road

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A delivery driver is in custody after police say a woman was hit and killed while in a crosswalk.

Brookhaven police say a woman in her 20s was walking in a crosswalk at Clairmont Road and Dresden Drive on Tuesday when she was hit by a delivery truck.

Police say the driver did not stop after the crash.

Witnesses were able to describe the truck and police tracked it a short distance away, where the driver was making a delivery.

The driver was taken into custody.

Neither the victim nor the driver have been identified.

