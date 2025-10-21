60 illegal guns found inside Georgia home where woman was shot

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested for drug trafficking and weapons violations after a shooting at a home last week.

On Friday, Gordon County deputies responded to a report of a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at a home on Rock Creek Road.

Authorities said during the investigation, detectives found a large amount of methamphetamine and over 60 illegally held guns at the home.

Sheriff Mitch Ralston reported that the woman who had been shot did not cooperate with detectives and remains hospitalized. Her age and identity was not released.

Marty Worley, age 54, was arrested at the scene on charges of drug trafficking and weapons violations. He is currently in jail pending bond.

The investigation is ongoing, with the potential for additional arrests and charges.

