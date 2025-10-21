Woman traveling through Atlanta caught trafficking fentanyl, deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC — A two-month investigation into drug trafficking led to the arrest of a North Carolina woman.

Last Thursday, authorities learned that Ashli Shawnai Roberts of Murphy, NC, was on her way back to Murphy from Atlanta.

Roberts was pulled over in Blue Ridge, Ga., where officials said they found a trafficking amount of fentanyl in her vehicle.

Roberts admitted to possessing the drugs and acknowledged her role in distributing ounces of fentanyl in Cherokee County, which has been linked to multiple overdose incidents, the sheriff’s office said.

Specific details of the overdose incidents have not been disclosed.

“We express our appreciation to Fannin County Sheriff’s Office for their continued support and the teamwork that it takes to combat the drug problems within our communities,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Dustin Smith.

Roberts is currently being held in the Fannin County Detention Center without bond on drug trafficking charges.

