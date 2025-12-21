Atlanta church pays off $1.5 million in medical debt for local families, holds toy giveaway

ATLANTA — Spirit and Truth Church in Atlanta announced at their Sunday service that they were eliminating $1.5 million in medical debt for those in need.

According to Pastor Mark Moore, Jr., families’ futures should not be held back by health.

“Medical debt should never determine a family’s future or rob individuals of dignity and peace,” Moore, the senior pastor of the church, said in a statement. “This Christmas, Spirit and Truth Church chose to respond with faith in action—lifting a burden that no one should have to carry alone.”

According to Spirit and Truth Church, the burden of medical debts and rising health care costs are a “burden felt most acutely by working families, seniors and communities already navigating systemic inequities.”

The church also said with medical debt remaining one of the most significant drivers of financial instability in the United States, unexpected illnesses or injuries too often lead to longer-term hardships, like limiting access to housing, lowering credit scores and restricting basic necessities.

To bring some relief to those impacted by these economic conditions, Spirit and Truth Church announced it would eliminate medical debts for 1,100 people, spread out across Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Henry counties.

“At a time when many households are being asked to do more with less, Spirit and Truth Church underscores the importance of collective responsibility and compassionate leadership,” Moore said. “This initiative serves as a reminder of the role faith institutions can play in strengthening communities through decisive action.”

Moore added that the church remains committed to restoring hope, advancing justice and creating lasting impacts in the community.

