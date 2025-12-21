Police investigate ‘a lot’ of car break-ins in Buckhead apartments overnight

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a rash of car break-ins early Sunday at a Buckhead apartment complex.

They have not specified how many cars were vandalized but one officer on the scene told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims it was “a lot.”

Mims counted six cars that he could see with shattered windows on the ground floor of a parking garage at Amli 3464 apartments.

One of the vehicles hit was a Chevy Tahoe. The owner declined to be interviewed or give his name, but said he had a $1,200 pair of Dior shoes stolen and figured he needed to spend $500 to repair the window.

Dorene Amerson lives at Amli and parks her Mercedes in the garage. She was surprised to learn of the break-ins.

“I’m not sure why this place because it’s been reasonably safe, and that’s the truth,” Amerson told Channel 2 Action News. “That’s why I moved here.”

Car break-ins happen year-round, but Christmas is only days away – thieves are sure to be motivated by the real likelihood of packages left in plain view.

“But I guess I’ll take more precaution,” Amerson said. “Last night, I did leave a few packages in the car, so I won’t do that. I won’t do that.”

Atlanta police have a long-running public awareness effort called the “Clean Car Campaign.” They urge people not to leave purses, laptops, duffle bags – and above all, guns – in your car. So far this month, Atlanta has already seen one big rash of car break-ins. In the Grant Park area, police counted at least 139 cars vandalized.

Amerson said she’s now fully convinced to keep precious belongings out of her car. “No valuables in the car or anything visible on the car seat overnight,” she said. “I felt okay doing that, but hearing this, no.”

As an affluent area, Buckhead has long been a hot spot for car break-ins. Police say along with keeping valuables out of your car, you should park in well-lit areas and near security cameras.

