New video released in Atlanta shooting that left 9-year-old, woman injured

ATLANTA — Atlanta police hope the newly released video can help capture those responsible for a shooting that injured a child and a woman.

On Dec. 10, officers responded to a shooting at The Retreat at Greenbriar apartments, which are located near Greenbriar Mall.

They found a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his right leg and a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her left leg.

Both victims were alert and conscious when officers arrived and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their identities were not released.

Police say the newly released video shows the suspects believed to be involved in the shooting, while the photo highlights the vehicle investigators are trying to identify.

Detectives are urging anyone who recognizes the individuals or the vehicle to come forward.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

You don’t have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

