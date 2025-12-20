K9 dies after a year of service with Atlanta police

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department announced on Friday that one of its K9 officers died.

K9 Officer Kove passed away on Friday, according to the department.

He joined the Atlanta Police Department’s K-9 unit team in 2024.

APD says during Kove’s time on the force, he helped in a major drug bust and found a weapon used in the Edgewood Avenue shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his handler and her family," the department said.

