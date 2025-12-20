How a Georgia company helped catch the Brown University shooter

ATLANTA — Authorities say a Georgia-based company was critical in tracking down the Brown University shooter.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna looked deeper into the Flock Safety technology and how it’s being used to fight crime in metro Atlanta.

Flock cameras can read your license plate to help track your car. But what if someone starts changing their plates, like the suspected Brown University shooter?

Flock Safety’s Max Wienstein says they started using a service known as free form, which uses AI to identify vehicles by their description, even if the plates may change.

“They started to automatically notify the detectives any time a vehicle matching that description went by,” he described.

Providence officials say the technology was essential for tracking the suspect, identifying him and, eventually, finding him.

Currently, 42 law enforcement agencies across Georgia use Flock Safety’s technology, including the DeKalb County real-time crime center that opened on Friday.

“This is absolutely the biggest change to law enforcement that I’ve ever had in my lifetime,” Wienstein said.

Flock says they hope their technology will help investigators for years to come.

