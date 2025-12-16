Georgia teen shot in the stomach while taking final during attack at Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Over the weekend, a gunman opened fire inside a Brown University classroom, killing two students and wounding nine others.

Family members have now identified one of those surviving victims as 18-year-old Jacob Spears from Evans, Georgia.

Spears was shot in the stomach while taking his economics final exam. His family says he was able to run outside, where others were able to help him.

Spears remains in the hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, and his family has traveled there to stay with him as he recovers.

Investigators have not yet been able to identify the gunman. Surveillance photos show the shooter running away after the shooting, but he remains on the loose.

A person of interest was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, but has since been released.

Spears’ family and friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help offset the “significant” costs of his recovery.

