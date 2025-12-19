Brown University shooting suspect found dead in New Hampshire, AP reports

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A man suspected of killing two people and wounding several others at Brown University has been found dead, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The man was found dead on Thursday evening in a Salem, New Hampshire storage facility.

Investigators believe the man is responsible for both the shooting at Brown and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was fatally shot in his Brookline home Monday, the official said. Authorities have not formally confirmed a connection between the two shootings.

The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Among the nine wounded in the mass shooting was a freshman from Evans, Georgia: Jacob Spears.

Spears was shot in the stomach while taking his economics final. He was able to run outside and get help.

