DeKalb County launches $2 million real time crime center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County has opened its $2 million real time crime center, allowing analysts to monitor hundreds of cameras and drone feeds from around the county.

“This center allows us to bring information together in real time, helping our officers respond faster, solve crimes more efficiently and keep both our community and our officers safe,” said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The county also has an $18.9 million contract with Flock Safety for the technology. Flock provides license plate recognition for cameras, allowing analysts to read license tags from 1,500 feet away. It’s a contract the county will pay for over the next six years.

The real-time data sharing allows police to identify suspects and track stolen vehicles. The county will also have four drones to launch for law enforcement purposes or missing persons cases, not for random surveillance, police said.

Flock cameras will monitor major corridors, high-traffic intersections and neighborhoods. Many businesses, namely gas stations, have requested cameras.

“This center strengthens our ability to prevent crime, support victims and deliver the level of service our residents expect and deserve,” said DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick, calling the center a “milestone.”

The center is housed inside the DeKalb County Police Department.

“I truly believe that this center is not only going to impact the response times and ensure the safety of our police officers, but it has ancillary impact on those other agencies that are responding as well,” said Darnell Fullum, the DeKalb County Director of Public Safety.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group