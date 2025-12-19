Young Georgia fan refuses to sing ‘Rocky Top’ at his school’s Christmas concert

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — There are a few things you will never catch a Georgia Bulldogs fan do:

Sport another team’s colors (They only wear red and black)

The Gator chomp

Sing “Rocky Top”

That last one is something that elementary student Nolan McGill takes very seriously as evident by his now-viral video.

Nolan’s mom, Kelsey McGill, posted video of Nolan refusing to sing “Rocky Top” during his school’s Christmas concert. You can see the fifth-grader crossing his arms and shaking his head in disapproval during the whole performance.

As of Friday morning, it’s been viewed millions of times across social media and it’s gotten the attention of some former Bulldogs players.

David Pollack spoke to Nolan and his mother for his podcast.

“Our music teacher had us sing a bunch of songs and one of those songs was ‘Rocky Song’ sadly. I’m never going to sing that trash.”

“Why wouldn’t you sing Rocky Top?” Pollack asked

“It’s a horrible song! Go Dawgs!” Nolan said.

