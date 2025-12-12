Here’s who the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will take on next season

ATHENS, Ga. — The 2025 college football season isn’t over yet, but we’re getting our first look at the 2026 SEC football schedule.

Next year’s schedule for the No. 3 Bulldogs, and the rest of the SEC teams, was released on Thursday night.

The Dawgs will kick off the season at home on Sept. 5, 2026 against the Tennessee State Tigers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

And the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party between Georgia and Florida is coming to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 31, 2026.

Typically played in Jacksonville, the game needed to find a home for 2026 and 2027 while EverBank Stadium undergoes renovations.

A date has not yet been set for Georgia and Georgia Tech’s “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate” rivalry game.

Here’s the full schedule:

Sept. 5 - Tennessee State at Georgia

Sept. 12 - Western Kentucky at Georgia

Sept. 19 - Georgia at Arkansas

Sept. 26 - Oklahoma at Georgia

Oct. 3 - Vanderbilt at Georgia

Oct. 10 - Georgia at Alabama

Oct. 17 - Auburn at Georgia

Oct. 24 - Bye

Oct. 31 - Georgia vs. Florida in Atlanta

Nov. 7 - Georgia at Ole Miss

Nov. 14 - Missouri at Georgia

Nov. 21 - Georgia at South Carolina

Georgia Tech at Georgia

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group