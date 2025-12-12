Here’s who the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will take on next season

ATHENS, Ga. — The 2025 college football season isn’t over yet, but we’re getting our first look at the 2026 SEC football schedule.
Next year’s schedule for the No. 3 Bulldogs, and the rest of the SEC teams, was released on Thursday night.
The Dawgs will kick off the season at home on Sept. 5, 2026 against the Tennessee State Tigers.
And the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party between Georgia and Florida is coming to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 31, 2026.
Typically played in Jacksonville, the game needed to find a home for 2026 and 2027 while EverBank Stadium undergoes renovations.
A date has not yet been set for Georgia and Georgia Tech’s “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate” rivalry game.
Here’s the full schedule:
- Sept. 5 - Tennessee State at Georgia
- Sept. 12 - Western Kentucky at Georgia
- Sept. 19 - Georgia at Arkansas
- Sept. 26 - Oklahoma at Georgia
- Oct. 3 - Vanderbilt at Georgia
- Oct. 10 - Georgia at Alabama
- Oct. 17 - Auburn at Georgia
- Oct. 24 - Bye
- Oct. 31 - Georgia vs. Florida in Atlanta
- Nov. 7 - Georgia at Ole Miss
- Nov. 14 - Missouri at Georgia
- Nov. 21 - Georgia at South Carolina
- Georgia Tech at Georgia
