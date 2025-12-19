Cobb mail carrier was stealing AT&T rewards instead of delivering them, police say

AUSTELL, Ga. — A mail carrier is facing charges after being accused of stealing the mail she was supposed to be delivering.

Austell police say 31-year-old Adrienne Braziel, a United States Postal Service employee, is accused of taking some of the mail she was supposed to be delivering on her route.

They say that between Sept. 10 and Dec. 14, Braziel was taking AT&T rewards cards.

The USPS Office of Inspector General received complaints from several people in Austell about missing AT&T rewards, so they began investigating and learned they were all on the same mail carrier’s route.

Braziel was later spotted on surveillance cameras using the stolen cards.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud.

She is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail.

