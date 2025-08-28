Cameras captured chaos of Atlanta mass shooting the killed 1, injured 10

One of the four suspects in July’s deadly mass shooting on Edgewood Avenue showed no emotion in court Thursday.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was in the courtroom. The defendant, 19-year-old Rico Arnold, is charged with one count of murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault.

He watched as prosecutors played surveillance videos showing the moment bullets started flying.

A judge declared that there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

An Atlanta Police homicide detective took the stand and testified about the moments before, during and after shooting.

Most of his testimony focused on multiple surveillance videos from that tragic night.

