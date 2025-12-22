70-year-old man and dog shot dead while walking in park, man arrested, sheriff’s office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 70-year-old man and the man’s dog in a park, Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Investigators said the shooting started after the two men’s dogs started fighting.

The shooting happened in Simpson Park. The two men, who didn’t know each other, were walking their dogs in the park when the dogs began fighting.

The alleged shooter, a 52-year-old man, shot the victim’s dog and then shot the victim, Hall County authorities said.

Deputies responded to the scene at 3:30 p.m.

The man accused in the shooting stayed at the scene at first but left as deputies were responding. Authorities stopped and detained him as he was leaving.

The victim was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he died. The victim’s dog also died.

The suspect remains in custody has charges are finalized, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said they will release the identities of the victim and suspect, who are both from the Gainesville area, on Monday.

