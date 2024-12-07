He met a couple on a dating app, kidnapped and robbed them. Now he’s serving life sentence

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Florida man who kidnapped a Lawrenceville couple, robbed them, and sexually assaulted one of the victims in November of 2022 pleaded guilty this week.

Because of his actions, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Stevenson Charles, 23, pled guilty to false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated assault.

“This defendant’s behavior is absolutely outrageous,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “We are pleased with this life sentence, and we hope this resolution gives justice to the individuals he targeted.”

Charles used the dating app “Scruff” to connect with his victim on Nov. 10, 2022.

He later met the victim in person, held the victim at gunpoint and forced them to perform a sexual act before robbing the victim.

Charles forced the victim to drive to his home, where he kidnapped the victim and his husband. He then stole both men’s wedding rings and forced them to drive around to different stores to purchase gift cards that he took.

Charles actions did not start with the Lawrenceville couple; in 2023, he was convicted in a federal court in Florida for carjacking, kidnapping, and robbing five victims in Miami – some whom he connected with using another dating app, Grindr.

“Be careful not to allow yourself to become a victim by hooking up with strangers on dating apps,” DA Austin-Gatson said.

