Man put his grandma in a freezer while she was still alive. He just pleaded guilty in her death

ROME, Ga. — A Floyd County man who put his grandma in a freezer after she fell and left her to die pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Court documents show that Robert Tincher rescinded his original plea and agreed to a guilty plea on malice murder, concealing the death of another, felony murder, aggravated battery and false imprisonment.

In 2022, Tincher dragged his grandmother’s body and put her in a chest freezer while she was still breathing, according to the indictment. He also broke several bones in her body during the process, according to the indictment.

During a hearing on Wednesday, WRGA Radio reports that Tincher denied killing his grandmother despite his change of plea.

“No, I don’t believe I caused the death of my grandmother,” Tincher told a judge. “But I want to get out of Floyd County and get on with the rest of my life.”

“When you say you want to get on with the rest of your life,” the judge replied, “you’re aware that means spending it in prison?”

WRGA News reported that the judge asked Tincher a few more questions to make sure understood his plea.

Tincher’s sentencing for his grandmother’s murder is scheduled for Dec. 11. Since he pleaded guilty to malice murder, he will be sentenced to either life in prison or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported on Tincher’s arrest in 2018 for conspiring with another man to kill his wife. She went to police in Rome and accused her husband of vandalizing her car a few months prior.

He also posted on Facebook about hiring a hit man to kill her, according to police. The man he allegedly conspired with was found not guilty.

