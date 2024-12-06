Man found shot to death after car crashes in DeKalb County neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has died after he was shot and his car crashed in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to 3500 Waldrop Road around 8:35 a.m. Crews located a car in the wood line behind a few homes and spotted a man in the car.

Firefighters pulled him out and afterwards found the man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DeKalb County police are working to determine when the victim was shot. Police have not released his name or age.

