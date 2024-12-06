GBI investigating, searching for suspect accused of triple homicide in east GA

TIGNALL, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say three people have been murdered in Wilkes County, and the suspect is still at large.

After being requested to investigate by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI is investigating a triple homicide in Tignall in east central Georgia.

The incident occurred Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. after Wilkes County deputies say they responded to the 900 block of Mallorysville Road in Tignall for an injured woman call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When the investigation began, deputies learned the woman they were called for was injured at another home on Mallorysville Road. Deputies responded to the second home where they found three victims dead inside.

Shannon Box, 56, of Tignall is wanted for in connection to these deaths, GBI officials said. Deputies learned through their investigation that Box attacked the woman, injuring her.

The deaths of the three other victims inside the second home are being treated as a homicide, officials say.

TRENDING STORIES:

Box is being sought and is wanted for one count of aggravated assault and questioning relating to the deaths of the three victims found inside the home.

He is listed at 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 174 pounds, officials said. Box has brown hair and green eyes and may be driving a gray 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Georgia handicap tag, YXA119.

Anyone who knows of Box’s whereabouts is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at 706-678-2224, or you can submit an online tip here.

The GBI is seeking the public’s help in locating Shannon Box, age 56, of Tignall, GA.



Anyone with info is urged to contact the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477 or submit tips online via the See Something, Send Something app, or on our website at https://t.co/z0VG6liyxb.



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/NIOqemhGsz — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 5, 2024

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group