1 dead, 1 injured after trench collapses during sewer line work in Rome

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Rome Water & Sewer Division worker has died after a trench collapsed on Thursday night. Another worker has been hospitalized.

City spokesman Doug Walker told Channel 2 Action News that a water and sewer crew was working on a sewer line improvement on Coosawattee Avenue.

Around 11:30 p.m., a trench collapsed on the workers. Walker said Rome PD and Fire was there within minutes to pull both workers from the trench.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One worker, who the city has identified as James Rayburn, died. The other worker, who has not been identified, is at Atrium Health Floyd hospital. Officials did not have an update on his condition.

Walker said Rayburn worked for a number of years with the Rome Water and Sewer Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group