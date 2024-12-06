Clayton County teacher accused of possible drug operation on school grounds

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County teacher has come under fire after his recent arrest for possibly setting up drug deals on his phone while on school property.

“It’s very dangerous, especially with drugs involved,” parent Jordan Andrews said.

The North Clayton Middle School community was simply shocked on Thursday when popular math teacher Christopher Abercrombie was busted for drug and firearm possession.

College Park police say they stopped Abercrombie for a simple traffic infraction on Nov. 14, but according to the incident report when they searched his car, they found marijuana and a loaded gun.

In addition to the drug and firearm charges, the math teacher is also accused of using a phone to commit a crime.

Police say they searched Abercrombie’s phone and found text messages that suggest he was, “possibly involved in a drug operation and is operating on school grounds.”

The report noted that the text messages also implicated other school staff members.

In a brief statement, a school district spokesperson wrote in part:

“Clayton County Public Schools is aware of the situation and is investigating the alleged incident.”

Andrews says she’s disappointed because Abercrombie is well-respected at the school.

“Guns and stuff can come up to the school. You never know,” Andrews said.

