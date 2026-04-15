Aspiring singer killed days before birthday; police searching for person of interest

ATLANTA — New surveillance video shows the person Atlanta Police Department want to interview about the murder of Antonio Brown.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was there as the detective leading the investigation showed up at a vigil for Brown Tuesday night.

They handed out flyers with the person’s photo on them, offering a $5,000 reward to the person who helps solve the crime.

Investigators believe someone shot Brown, 28, outside a home on Desoto Ave. SW. at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. That’s around the corner from Perkerson Park.

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Police said surveillance cameras caught a man in and out of that area around the time of the shooting. In some videos, he’s wearing a white shirt and black pants. In others, he’s carrying a black t-shirt or wearing a black backpack.

“Anyone who may have known him or been around when this happened, please come forth and give us the information that we need so they can pay for what they done to my son,” said Donna Richardson.

She said her son would have turned 29 Tuesday. He had dreams of becoming a singer, and family said he had real talent.

“He wasn’t a kid involved in any drugs or gangs or anything,” said Angela King. “[He was a] high school graduate. He was a very talented singer and had bright future ahead of him.”

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Family said Brown was selling homemade shirts and hoodies as a side-gig.

“Maybe somebody may have felt like, I’m assuming someone may have felt like, he had some money, delivering some of the hoodies. I don’t know,” said his mother.

Police want to know more about the gathering at Perkerson Park on Saturday, April 11. Investigators said it appears a crowd was at the park from 8:00 until 9:00 pm.

You can donate to his family to help offset funeral costs here.

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