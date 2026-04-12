Person dies in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta Saturday night.

A Channel 2 photographer saw police investigating in the 1430 block of Desoto Avenue SW.

Atlanta police said officers were dispatched there at about 8:30 p.m., where they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

APD said the investigation is ongoing. They haven’t released information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, nor have they revealed the identity of the slain man.

The shooting in Desoto Avenue comes on the same day a 12-year-old and another person died in separate Atlanta shootings. Two arrests were made in those shootings.

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