Georgia man admits to stealing dead father-in-law’s Social Security benefits

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A south Georgia man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to illegally cashing Social Security disability payments intended for his deceased father-in-law, prosecutors said.

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According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Danny Alan Guyton,53, of Reidsville, pleaded guilty to theft of government money, property, or records.

Prosecutors said Guyton fraudulently received Social Security disability payments from June 2021 through April 2025 after his father-in-law died.

Court documents say Guyton used the money for ATM withdrawals, retail purchases and personal living expenses.

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Investigators said the scheme caused an estimated loss of about $60,170 to the federal government.

“Fraud against federal Social Security programs is a direct abuse of taxpayer-funded support intended for those who earned those benefits,” said U.S. Attorney Margaret E. “Meg” Heap.

Federal officials say Guyton now faces up to 10 years in prison, along with fines, restitution and supervised release after serving any prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Stealing benefits intended for vulnerable Americans by using the identity of a deceased individual is unacceptable,” said Norman Jenkins, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge, Atlanta Field Division, SSA Office of the Inspector General.

A judge will schedule sentencing after U.S. Probation Services completes a presentence investigation.

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