Man in jail, accused of murder after shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they were called to a shooting on Allen Temple Court NW on Saturday evening.

Now they have a man in custody for murder.

When police got to the scene on Allen Temple Court, there around 8:45 p.m., they found a man with a gunshot wound.

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While the Atlanta Police Department was able to transport the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital, he died from his injuries.

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of Xavier Postell for the fatal shooting.

He was charged with murder and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

The victim of the shooting has not been identified. Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for more information.

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