Woman shot, killed on I-75 near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Interstate 75 on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to I-75 north and North Central Avenue near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport where they found a woman who had been shot.

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Channel 2 Action News is on the way to the scene. Get the latest updates on WSBTV.com and on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says that at least one lane of the interstate is shut down in the area.

Details on what led up to the shooting and possible suspects have not been released.

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