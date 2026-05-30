Road rage dispute may have led to Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that may have stemmed from a road rage dispute in southwest Atlanta.

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Officers responded to a report of a person shot at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Lee Street SW.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His identity was not released.

APD detained two women at the scene who were involved in the incident.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been the result of a road rage dispute, according to authorities.

Officials are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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