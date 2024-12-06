Man arrested in DeKalb Lyft driver’s murder; police say more arrests are coming

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of a Lyft driver killed on the job earlier this week.

David Grogan, 28, turned himself in to the DeKalb County Jail on Thursday. He was charged with felony murder and armed robbery.

Rafeeq Badee, 31, was shot several times and killed on Nov. 30 while sitting in his car along Woodbury Drive.

“You can’t imagine how our family feels without having these details. He’s our beloved and we want answers,” Marie Moring, Badee’s aunt, told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Wednesday.

Moring said when Lyft noticed Badee’s car stopped moving, the company alerted police.

“He’s a hardworking, god-fearing man, everything for his community, for his family that’s all he cared about. He’s never been in any trouble, just trying to make it,” Moring said.

Police say they are still investigating and will be making more arrests.

