31-Year-old DeKalb County man killed while driving for Lyft

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver was killed on the job and now DeKalb County police are searching for the person responsible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said someone shot 31-year-old Rafeeq Badee several times while he sat inside his car.

It happened on Nov. 30 along the 1300 block of Woodberry Place in DeKalb County.

“You can’t imagine how our family feels without having these details. He’s our beloved and we want answers,” Marie Moring, the aunt of Badee told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Wednesday.

Moring said Badee drove for Lyft part-time and never had any problems.

“We don’t know everything that happened, that’s what we’re trying to find out,” Moring explained.

TRENDING STORIES:

Moring said when Lyft noticed Badee’s car stopped moving on the night of Nov. 30, the company alerted police.

Officers found Badee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Now family members are left wondering who would kill the 31-year-old aspiring artist.

“A loving soul. Someone who would give you the shirt off his back,” said Moring.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In an email to the family, Lyft extended its condolences and promised to help the family and the police with the investigation.

Police are now searching through Badee’s phone and his Lyft pick-up history for clues.

“He’s a hardworking, god-fearing man, everything for his community, for his family that’s all he cared about. He’s never been in any trouble, just trying to make it,” Morning said.

©2024 Cox Media Group