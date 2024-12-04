Exchanges of flashing headlights led to person shot in suspected road rage in Gwinnett Co.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating after a person was shot in a suspected road rage shooting last week.

On Nov. 25, Gwinnett County police went to hospital after learning a person was shot. While interviewing multiple people at the hospital, officers determined the shooting occurred in the parking lot of 3466 Holcomb Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners.

The address is a shopping center that includes several businesses including restaurants and a barbershop.

Gwinnett County detectives released surveillance video that showed the beginning of the incident. Police said someone in a white BMW began arguing with passengers in another car in the parking lot.

The drivers of the two vehicles exchanged flashes of headlights before the suspects got out of their car and approached the other car.

According to authorities, a fight broke out between the passengers of both cars, leading to one person being shot by David Jesus Ravelo Cedeno, 25, of Riverdale.

The victim’s age and identity were not released.

Detectives located the car in Riverdale. Police arrested Cedeno and Paola Nicole Cruz Pena, 21, of Riverdale.

Pena is charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and battery. Cedeno is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, tampering with evidence, unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public roadway, discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct.

The pair was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404.-77-8477 or online.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

©2024 Cox Media Group