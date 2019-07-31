  • Police release sketch of man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her apartment

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Police have released a sketch of a suspect in a recent sexual assault of a woman in her apartment alongside two previous sketches of a possible serial rapist.

    Multiple rapes have been reported in the area in the last four years. 

    On Sunday, a man broke into the Park at Tara apartments and sexually assaulted a woman, police said The victim and her roommate fought back, but the man got away, according to police.

    Channel 2's Tom Jones is at a news conference Wednesday where police are expected to give an update. 

    We're working to learn if police think the most recent attack is related to a string of rapes over the last four years, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

