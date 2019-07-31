Police release sketch of man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her apartment

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County Police have released a sketch of a suspect in a recent sexual assault of a woman in her apartment alongside two previous sketches of a possible serial rapist.
Multiple rapes have been reported in the area in the last four years.
On Sunday, a man broke into the Park at Tara apartments and sexually assaulted a woman, police said The victim and her roommate fought back, but the man got away, according to police.
Another woman sexually assaulted in a county where a serial rapist has been on the loose. The victim and her roommate fought back. These sketches show what the victims say the suspect looks like. The story is coming up at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/QavWsXxFf8— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) July 31, 2019
Channel 2's Tom Jones is at a news conference Wednesday where police are expected to give an update.
We're working to learn if police think the most recent attack is related to a string of rapes over the last four years, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
