Man shot multiple times, killed at DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was found dead outside a DeKalb County gas station after someone opened fire early Wednesday morning.
The 39-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Citgo station on Moreland Avenue just inside of I-285, according to DeKalb police. He was dead when officers arrived just after 1 a.m.
The man was not identified by police.
No suspects are in custody Wednesday, police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer told AJC.com. The shooting remains under investigation.
