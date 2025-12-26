‘Critical missing’ 12-year-old last seen on Christmas Day

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say 12-year-old Shorty Collin was last seen Christmas morning at 7:15 a.m. He was last seen at 1545 Glenrock Dr NW.

APD says Collin was last seen wearing a white jumpsuit.

Collin is described as five feet and six inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or APD’s Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group