3 lottery players in Georgia win thousands in Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — A Powerball player in Arkansas won the big billion-dollar jackpot on Christmas Eve, but three Georgia Lottery players also won some serious cash, each $50,000 richer.

Three Georgia Lottery players won $50,000 in the Dec. 24 Powerball drawing.

The tickets matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball.

The tickets were purchased at the following locations:

On the Georgia Lottery mobile app by a Newnan resident

Kroger, 435 Lewiston Road in Grovetown

BP Food Store, 3880 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Duluth

The next drawing will be Dec. 27 with a jackpot of $20 million.

Proceeds from Georgia Lottery games, including the Powerball, benefit education in Georgia.

