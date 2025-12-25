3 lottery players in Georgia win thousands in Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — A Powerball player in Arkansas won the big billion-dollar jackpot on Christmas Eve, but three Georgia Lottery players also won some serious cash, each $50,000 richer.
Three Georgia Lottery players won $50,000 in the Dec. 24 Powerball drawing.
The tickets matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball.
The tickets were purchased at the following locations:
- On the Georgia Lottery mobile app by a Newnan resident
- Kroger, 435 Lewiston Road in Grovetown
- BP Food Store, 3880 Peachtree Industrial Blvd. in Duluth
The next drawing will be Dec. 27 with a jackpot of $20 million.
Proceeds from Georgia Lottery games, including the Powerball, benefit education in Georgia.
