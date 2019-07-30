School district switches back to 5 day schedule after decade of 4-day weeks

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - A north Georgia school district that has been on a four-day week for nearly a decade is making the big switch back to a five-day week for the 2019 - 20 school year.
Chattooga County cut back to a four-day school week in 2010 to save money. Students didn't go to school on Monday.
Starting August 1, students in the district will go to school Monday through Friday.
The school board voted 4-1 in January to abandon the Tuesday through Friday schedule.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore has a live report from Chattooga County, where he's talking to officials and getting reactions from parents.
Why officials decided to make the switch back after nearly a decade of 4-day school weeks, for Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
