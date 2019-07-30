Former youth softball umpire among 9 charged in undercover child sex sting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned one of the men arrested in an undercover operation targeting child predators used to be an umpire in Gwinnett County
James Morriss, 49 of Dacula, was one of nine suspects identified in the "Operation End Game" bust organized by the FBI, GBI and local law enforcement.
Morriss and the others are accused of traveling across north Georgia with the intent of meeting up with minors for sex.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS AT 5: We're speaking with the head of athletic association Morriss umpired games for about his arrest.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}