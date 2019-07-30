0 Wife killed at fire station while trying to get away from husband, sheriff says

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies say a man shot and killed his wife outside a fire station. Their children were sitting just a foot away when it happened.

The murder has the Dawson County community in shock this morning.

Authorities haven’t released the identities of the victim or her husband, who is now in custody.

But the couple’s two young kids are OK.

“Thoughts and prayer go out to the victim’s family and those affected by this crime,” said Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.

Johnson said the victim called 911 for help a little after 7:30 p.m. Monday as she ran from her husband.

He was following her as she pulled into fire station 7.

The sheriffs said her husband got out and went up to his wife’s car and opened fire, killing her right in front of their two kids, ages 5 and 8.

They were not hurt.

“Fire stations should be a safe haven and obviously that’s what we believe this lady was looking for, unfortunately it just wasn’t right,” said Dawson County Fire Chief Danny Thompson.

The shooting also took place in front of a firefighter and his wife and kids who witnessed the murder.

Another firefighter was inside the station, but their chief said there was nothing they could do.

“The incident evolved so quickly and rapidly that the personnel wasn’t able to really take any measures to stop the threat,” Thompson said.

The suspect gave himself up peacefully to the firefighters, before deputies even arrived.

Overnight, as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation processed the scene, they and 911 dispatcher all met with a critical incident management team.

Even though their duty is to deal with tragedy every day, it still affects them.

“Each and every one who puts this badge on and strap a gun on hits at home, have loved ones, family and kids back at home. So just want to make sure they’re mentally well taken care of and give them any moral support they need to have,” Johnson said.

The children are now in state custody and were taken to the hospital to get the help they need, both physically and emotionally.

