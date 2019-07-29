'Housewives' star says Emory police handcuffed, accused him of stealing sandwich

ATLANTA - A businessman who has appeared on a popular reality TV show says police handcuffed and accused him of stealing a $4 sandwich.
It happened inside Emory University Hospital in midtown Atlanta -- and it was all caught on camera.
Most people know Dennis McKinley from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Last season, he appeared as Porsha Williams' fiancé.
But he says things got a little too real when he went for a routine checkup at Emory.
McKinley, who owns the Original Hot Dog Factory restaurants and the Cru Hookah Lounge, said an Emory police officer accused him of stealing a sandwich from the hospital cafeteria.
“Put one hand on her weapon and one hand on her handcuffs and I like backed up and was like, 'Wow, you’re about to shoot me for a sandwich,'" he said.
