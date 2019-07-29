Teacher resigns, principal on leave over 'inappropriate contact' with student

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County teacher has resigned and a principal is on administrative leave amid an investigation into inappropriate contact with a student, officials said.
Authorities opened an investigation into the contact between a former teacher and a student at the DeKalb School of the Arts, school district spokesman R. Scott Belzer confirmed in a news release.
Belzer said the way the report was handled is also under investigation by the school district.
The teacher resigned during the process, and the principal is on paid leave, according to Belzer.
The principal is also retiring, he said.
“The investigation into these reports is at a very early stage,” Belzer said.
This article was written by Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
