Motorcycle hits Atlanta home, rider dies, police say

ATLANTA — A man died on Christmas Day after the motorcycle he was driving hit an Atlanta home.

Atlanta PD said the crash happened at 792 Harwell Road NW on Thursday. Police received the call at around 4 p.m.

The 67-year-old man, who authorities have not yet identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital.

Police didn’t reveal whether the home sustained damage in the crash.

This is a developing story.

