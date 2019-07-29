5-year-old girl missing in DeKalb County; Police issue warrant for mom

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public's help in finding a 5-year-old girl whose grandmother hasn’t seen her in more than a week.
Amaya Blanton has been missing since July 20. The girl’s family told Channel 2 Action News that her mother, 25-year-old Dimesha Davis, was supposed to return Amaya to the custody of her grandmother after her weekend visitation was over. However, when the time came, Davis and the girl were nowhere to be found.
Police obtained a warrant charging Davis with interference with custody in connection with the child’s disappearance.
TRENDING STORIES:
Davis is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has black and brown hair and was last seen in a silver Honda Accord at the Pilot gas station on Bouldercrest Road.
Amaya is 3 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 54 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb police’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}