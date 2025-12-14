Couple trashed Dollar General over the price of aluminum foil

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A couple who were upset about the price of aluminum foil at a metro Atlanta Dollar General went on a rampage inside.
Henry County police say the couple complained to the store clerk about the price, and the clerk told them they were wrong about the price.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Week starts off windy and cold but sunny as arctic air moves in
- 52 impacted by fire at Camelot Condominiums, Red Cross assisting residents
- Police take man into custody for shooting, murder in South Fulton
That’s when police say the couple became belligerent and trashed the store.
They say the couple also threatened the clerk in front of customers and other employees.
Police are sharing a surveillance photo of the couple in the hopes that someone will recognize them.
Anyone who knows who the people in the photo are should contact investigators at 770-288-8278.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group