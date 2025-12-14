Couple trashed Dollar General over the price of aluminum foil

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A couple who were upset about the price of aluminum foil at a metro Atlanta Dollar General went on a rampage inside.

Henry County police say the couple complained to the store clerk about the price, and the clerk told them they were wrong about the price.

That’s when police say the couple became belligerent and trashed the store.

They say the couple also threatened the clerk in front of customers and other employees.

Police are sharing a surveillance photo of the couple in the hopes that someone will recognize them.

Anyone who knows who the people in the photo are should contact investigators at 770-288-8278.

