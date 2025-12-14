Police take man into custody for shooting, murder in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department announced a man was in custody and accused of murder.

Channel 2 Action News reported when police said 37-year-old Donald Greene was shot and killed on Connell Road Saturday night.

Now, 21-year-old Kenneth Allwood Johnston III is accused of carrying out the shooting.

When officers arrived, a police spokesperson said they found two people with gunshot wounds. While Greene was pronounced dead, the second victim was said to be stable.

Johnston faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

