Atlanta police securing area around Ritz-Carlton for man who ‘may be armed’

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is securing roads around the Ritz-Carlton on Peachtree Street.

According to APD, officers are investigating reports that someone at the hotel is refusing to leave.

Police said “preliminary information indicates the male may be armed,” so they are securing the area out of an abundance of caution.

On the street near the hotel, a man visiting from Tampa got caught in the situation.

Prit Patel told Channel 2’s Cory James that he and a friend were helping someone move and went to go get a rental car when they “just saw a bunch of cop cars pull in here.”

Patel said that at first, he and his friends were confused, but saw that something “bad was going down.”

“Tampa isn’t the safest place at times either, but it’s kinda scary to think that at the Ritz, like knowing it’s very safe, higher-end,” Patel said.

