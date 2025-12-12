Multi-state theft ring accused of stealing more than $2M in merchandise from Home Depot stores

ATLANTA — U.S. prosecutors have dismantled a multi-state theft ring that targeted Home Depot stores, resulting in the theft of over $2 million in merchandise.

The theft ring operated across nine states, from Maryland to Massachusetts, and involved a New York-based crew of 13 individuals.

The suspects allegedly stole items such as power tools, air conditioners, and household goods from 128 Home Depot locations.

“This crew was amazingly coordinated, disciplined, meticulous, and dedicated,” said Melinda Katz, District Attorney of Queens, NY.

Authorities revealed that the stolen goods were sold through a storefront and on Facebook Marketplace.

Surveillance footage showed the group executing their thefts by dumping goods into garbage bins and wheeling them out of the stores.

In some instances, one member would create a distraction to facilitate the theft.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul credited tougher retail theft laws for aiding in the crackdown on this theft ring.

“Since we’ve changed the laws and put money behind this effort, retail theft crimes are down 14 percent in the city and across the state of New York,” Hochul said.

Officials displayed the recovered merchandise, which represents only a small fraction of the total stolen goods.

The suspects, if convicted, face up to 25 years in prison.

The successful bust of this theft ring highlights the effectiveness of enhanced retail theft laws and coordinated law enforcement efforts across multiple states.

